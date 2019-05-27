Rahul Gandhi Adamant To Quit As Congress President, Asks Seniors To Find Alternative, Say Sources

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is determined to quit as the president of the grand old party and make way for someone else, sources told Outlook on Monday.

The development comes two days after party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had unanimously rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign and had, in fact, granted him the right to completely restructure the party.

Sources said that Gandhi has already intimated Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and AK Antony about his decision and asked them to explore alternatives with other senior members.

Gandhi's decision has got party leaders into a huddle, a source said, adding the former is keen on working as a "common Congress worker" now. Other party leaders are sceptical about having a non-Nehru-Gandhian as the president, fearing it could lead to an implosion within Congress.

Outlook has learned that Priyanka's name as Gandhi's successor has also been ruled out. She is herself not keen on stepping into her brother's shoes.

Congress was handed an ignominious defeat by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the grand old party increased its tally to 52 (44 in 2014), the saffron party won a staggering 303 on its own.