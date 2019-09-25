Poshan
Rahul Gandhi Backs Agitating Accountancy Students Over Re-Evaluation Of Answer Sheets

In a tweet, Gandhi said, 'Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI'.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of agitating accountancy students, and said their demand for re-evaluation of answer sheets is justified and should be supported by all political parties.

Claiming that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly, students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have been protesting outside its central Delhi office and have demanded a recheck.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI".

"Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified and should be supported by all political parties," he said using the hashtag "dearicaiplschange".

(PTI)

