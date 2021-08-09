‘Quit India’ Day: Tributes Paid To Martyrs At Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan

Martyrs were remembered on Monday at an event held at the August Kranti Maidan here to mark the 79th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders also paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement.

The movement is a major milestone in the history of India’s struggle for independence from the British rule.

Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and others who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

This is the same ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of ‘do-or-die’ for independence.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle. "Let us take strides together for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism," PM Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil visited the August Kranti Maidan in the morning and offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Smruti Stambh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were among those who offered tributes to the martyrs, in separate tweets dwelling on the importance of August Kranti Din.

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi’s call for immediate independence, was launched at Mumbai’s Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

Members of some labour unions and activists gathered at the August Kranti Maidan to mark the occasion. Like last year, their number was less as compared to previous years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PTI inputs)

