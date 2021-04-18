Use PM's Picture On Death Certificates Of Covid-19 Victims, Says NCP Leader

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday said if the vaccination certificates carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo, then the death certificates of Covid-19 victims should also carry his image.

"If the prime minister wants to take credit for vaccination, then he should also take responsibility for Covid-19 deaths, if vaccination certificates carry the prime minister's photo, then the death certificates of Covid-19 victims should also carry his photo," the NCP leader said, speaking to reporters.

Malik, minority affairs minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state blamed the prime minister for the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.

(With PTI inputs.)

