Punjab Farmers: 22 Farm Organizations Announce Political Front, To Contest 2022 Assembly Polls

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab that actively participated in the year-long protest against Centre's three contentious farm laws, formed a political front on Saturday and announced their decision to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, 2022.

All the 22 farm organizations were a part of the umbrella organization Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here.

Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.