Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Farmers: 22 Farm Organizations Announce Political Front, To Contest 2022 Assembly Polls

All the 22 farm organizations were a part of the umbrella organization Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which spearheaded the year-long protest against Centre's three farm laws.

Punjab Farmers: 22 Farm Organizations Announce Political Front, To Contest 2022 Assembly Polls
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Punjab Farmers: 22 Farm Organizations Announce Political Front, To Contest 2022 Assembly Polls
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T17:31:24+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 5:31 pm

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab that actively participated in the year-long protest against Centre's three contentious farm laws, formed a political front on Saturday and announced their decision to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, 2022.

All the 22 farm organizations were a part of the umbrella organization Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here.

Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year. 

Tags

PTI Chandigarh Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Farmers protest National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Encounter At Shopian

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Encounter At Shopian

BJP Unveils Special Micro-Donation Campaign On Ex-PM Vajpayee's Birthday, PM Modi Donates Rs 1000

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Haryana 2021: Farmers’ Protest Loomed Over State Politics, Olympic Medals Brought Cheer

Christmas: Right Wing Activists Disrupt Prayers In Haryana's Gurgaon

Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Disrupt Christmas Prayers In Gurugram

Omicron Will Spike In India But Cases Will Be Mild, Says South African Doctor Who Identified Variant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

India-South Africa Ties Grow Stronger In 2021 Despite COVID Crisis

India-South Africa Ties Grow Stronger In 2021 Despite COVID Crisis

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Asad Ashraf / During a recent event held in Haridwar, several religious leaders affiliated with far-right Hindutva organisations asked Hindus to arm themselves and expel Muslims from India.

Advertisement