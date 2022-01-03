Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu Tries To Woo Voters With Freebies

Punjab elections: The state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu promised Rs 2000 for women home makers and eight LPG cylinders. Sidhu also promised two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies.

Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu Tries To Woo Voters With Freebies
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.(File photo)

Trending

Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu Tries To Woo Voters With Freebies
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T16:56:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 4:56 pm

Advancing the race to lure voters with promises of freebies ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if his party is voted to power.

Sidhu also promised eight free cooking gas cylinders to homemakers every year.

The state Congress chief also promised two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing 12th class, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing 10th standard and Rs 5,000 to the others passing fifth grade.

Sidhu’s promises virtually outdo those of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has promised Rs 1,000 to all women in Punjab, besides up to 300 units of free domestic power every month if his party is voted to power in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Sidhu made these announcements in a rally organised in Punjab's Barnala district.
Addressing the rally, Sidhu made the promises while stressing the need for empowering women in the state.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“Women homemakers will be given Rs 2,000 per month and eight (LPG) cylinders free by the Punjab government,” he said.

Announcing his second promise, Sidhu said girls, be it from villages or urban areas, after passing fifth class will be given Rs 5,000.

“As an incentive, girls who pass class 10th standard will be given Rs 15,000 and girls after passing 12th standard and wish to go to colleges for higher studies will be given Rs 20,000,” he said.

He further promised computers for girls for pursuing higher studies.

He promised that the girls will also be given two-wheelers to enable them to go to college.
Transfer of properties in the name of women will be done free of charge, he further said.

He also promised to set up 28 skill development centres for women across the state.

Tags

PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu Arvind Kejriwal Chandigarh Punjab Punjab Punjab Election 2022 Congress AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Indore: Mob Booked For Protesting Arrest Of Religious Leader Who Ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi

Supreme Court Quashes WB Govt Plea Against Granting Of Protection To Suvendu Adhikari

Covid-19: Delhi Records 4,099 New Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate Reaches 6.46%

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls For A Redefinition Of Assam Police's Role

Bulli Bai: Sulli Deals 2.0? All You Need To Know About The Online 'Auction' Of Muslim Women

Covid-19: Mumbai Schools To Remain Shut Till Jan 31 For Classes 1 To 9 And 11

NEWSFLASH | 66 Passengers Of Cordelia Cruise Ship From Mumbai Test Positive: Goa Health Minister

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Wanted LeT Militant Salem Parray In Srinagar Encounter

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Wanted LeT Militant Salem Parray In Srinagar Encounter

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

Odisha Registers 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha Registers 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement