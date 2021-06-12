June 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Punjab CM And PM Modi Have A ‘Secret’ Friendship, Alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s comments come amid Punjab topping the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:19 pm
Taking strong objection to Punjab bagging the number one spot in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has a “secret” friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stepping up his attacks, Sisodia also alleged that the index was meant to hide the incompetence of the Punjab government in the field of school education. He further went on to say that that the government schools in Punjab lag in terms of facilities and that parents in the state prefer to send their children to private schools instead.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities but Punjab has been ranked on the top," Sisodia said.

"Maybe later, the government might release a report saying Punjab's hospitals are best. There is a secret friendship between Modiji and Captain," Sisodia added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in opposition in the Congress-governed Punjab where Assembly polls are slated for early next year. Modi's BJP is another opposition party in Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

 

