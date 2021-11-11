Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the centre’s notification extending BSF jurisdiction from 15 kms to 50 kms along the Indo-Pak border. The assembly also decided to move the High Court and the Supreme Court over the notification.

The deputy Chief Minister and the minister in charge of Home Affairs, Sukhjinder Randhawa, while moving the resolution, said, “According to the constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose the government of Punjab is fully competent. The decision of extending the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km by the union government is an expression of distrust towards the state police. This is an insult to the people of Punjab as well.”

He added that the union government should have consulted the Punjab before taking such a major decision. He further added that the law and order situation in Punjab was totally under control and there was no need to extend the jurisdiction of BSF.

“This is a gross violation of the spirit of federalism enshrined in the Constitution of India. Extending the jurisdiction of BSF is also symbolic of petty politics. All the political parties of Punjab have unanimously condemned this decision of the union government and have demanded the Union Government should withdraw notification dated 11.10.2021 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Therefore, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously resolves that a resolution rejecting the notification of the Central Government in this regard may be passed," Randhawa said.

Randhawa said they would move the High Court and the Supreme Court over the notification.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia hit out at the treasury benches over “double standards” of the Congress government on deployment of the BSF. He said that on the one hand, the Home Minister was deploying BSF in jails and on the other he was opposing the increase in BSF’s jurisdiction along the border.

In the debate over the BSF versus Punjab Police, Transport Minister Raja Warring said Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Badal themselves did not trust Punjab Police as they had central security forces to guard them. Randhawa also joined Warring in targeting the Badals. MLA Parminder Dhindsa sought clarification from Channi about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The notification on the BSF had been issued after Channi met Shah. AAP MLA Aman Arora questioned the timing of the October 11 orders issued by the Centre on BSF, after Channi met Shah. He questioned the state government over not moving the Supreme Court on the BSF notification. Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema pointed out that former CM Capt Amarinder Singh misguided the state on the matter of security. The resolution rejecting the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order on increasing jurisdiction of the BSF unanimously passed by the House.