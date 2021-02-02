Punjab: All-Party Meeting Demands Immediate Withdrawal Of Agriculture Laws

While accounting the central government responsible for “substantial delay” in resolving the crisis, the all-party meet convened by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh demanded an immediate withdrawal of the contentious agriculture laws.

The meeting called the violence which incurred on the day of the tractor rally as “sponsored” and demanded a judicial probe into the “laxity and complicity” of those officials who were appointed to maintain peace at Red Fort.

The meeting also decided to send an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raise the issue along with other matters relating to the farmers' agitation.

While the BJP boycotted the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party walked out over their demand for the deployment of the Punjab police personnel to protect farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

The Congress, SAD, Lok Insaaf Party, SAD (Democratic), BSP, CPI and CPI (M) attended the meeting, a government release said.

Amarinder Singh had called the meeting to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of the farm laws and the farmers' agitation.

Representatives of all parties appreciated the position taken by the farmers' unions and the meeting passed a resolution to this effect.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine