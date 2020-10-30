PUBG Mobile Will Stop Working In India, Servers To Completely Shut

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will stop working in India from October 30. Developer PUBG Corp., in a Facebook post, has announced that its India servers for the games will be shut down starting from today.

The development has come two months after India banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite over security concerns. The two games featured in the second list of Indian government’s list of Chinese app ban. The list included 117 other Chinese apps along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Corp wrote on Facebook that it "deeply regrets this outcome". The company further added that "Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy."

To prevent fresh downloads, the games were removed from Google Play’s Store and Apple’s App Store on September 2 following the ban by the Indian government. However, shutting of the servers would translate into complete inaccessibility to the game for the existing users. Users who already have the PUBG game installed will no longer be able to play it.

The servers of the game were being run by the Chinese company Tencent Games. Following the ban, PUBG Corp. had severed ties with Tencent Games.

India accounted for 180 million out of the 752 million global downloads. It was the largest market for PUBG Mobile.

