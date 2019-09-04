Protests Turn Violent Outside Indian High Commission In London Over J&K Issue

A protest broke outside Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday over Jammu and Kashmir issue, news agency ANI reported.

The mob, which was reportedly protesting against Indian Government's decision to withdraw the special status given to J&K, turned violent and caused damage to the building and the premises.

Tuesday's incident marked the second time after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

Responding to the tweet by India in the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the violent protests, saying it was "unacceptable". Khan said, "I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action."

The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside.

Meanwhile, London police also arrested four people in connection with the incident. A foot-long dagger was confiscated from one of the protesters, the police said.

The protests were organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

(ANI)