Priyanka Gandhi Tweets Cricket Video To Advise BJP On 'Ola-Uber' And 'Gravity' Theory

Priyanka Gandhi was also being critical of Nirmala Sitharaman who had said that the mindsets of millennial have adversely affected the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 September 2019
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday used a cricketing analogy to take a dig at the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying to take a catch it is important to keep ones eyes on the ball and have the true spirit of the game, otherwise one keeps blaming gravity, Maths and Ola-Uber.

Her sharp attack on the government came a day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was trolled on the internet over an apparent gaffe in explaining that achieving the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion should not be looked through the prism of Maths.

Priyanka Gandhi drew an analogy and tweeted: "To take a proper catch, it is necessary to keep an eye on the ball till the last moment and play with sportsman spirit. Or Else one would blame gravity, Maths, Ola-Uber and other things unnecessarily. This is issued in public interest for the Indian economy."

The Congress general secretary also posted a video from a cricket game in which the fielder is seen taking a very difficult catch at the boundary line.

Goyal's apparent gaffe came within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blaming millennials' preference for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola over owning cars, and not high taxes, for slumping vehicle sales.

The Congress had attacked Sitharaman for her remarks saying it reflected the "inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience" of the BJP in governance

(With Agency Inputs)

