Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
PM Modi tweeted a message in Hindi which said that the auspicious festival of Diwali brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in people's lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Indians a Happy Diwali | Twitter

2021-11-04T08:58:26+05:30
Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 8:58 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.

"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone's life," he tweeted in Hindi and said.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

(With PTI Inputs)

