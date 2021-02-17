Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Destroyed The Institution Of Lt Governor: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the former did not allow the Congress government in the union territory to function freely for the last five years.

Gandhi’s comments come in the backdrop of political turmoil in Puducherry, where the Congress lost its majority in the Assembly after four of its MLAs resigned on Wednesday.

Gandhi also accused Modi of destroying the institution of the Lt Governor and of not respecting the people’s mandate. "Through the office of the LG, he (Modi) has repeatedly sent you a message saying that your vote does not matter. PM Modi has taken your dreams, aspirations and worked against them by destroying the institution of the Lt Governor, just like he destroys all other institutions," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also alleged that no one can seek justice from the country’s judiciary without being terrified of the consequences.

Addressing his first public meeting for elections to the Puducherry Assembly likely in April, he alleged, "Today, no Indian can get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to him."

While journalists feared for their lives, Bills were passed in Parliament without any discussion and elected leaders were not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha because, "one man thinks he is not the Prime Minister but he is the king of the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

(With PTI inputs)

