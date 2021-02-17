February 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Destroyed The Institution Of Lt Governor: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Destroyed The Institution Of Lt Governor: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not allow the Congress government in Puducherry to function freely during the last few years

Outlook Web Bureau 17 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Destroyed The Institution Of Lt Governor: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Destroyed The Institution Of Lt Governor: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-02-17T19:26:40+05:30
Also read

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the former did not allow the Congress government in the union territory to function freely for the last five years. 

Gandhi’s comments come in the backdrop of political turmoil in Puducherry, where the Congress lost its majority in the Assembly after four of its MLAs resigned on Wednesday.

Gandhi also accused Modi of destroying the institution of the Lt Governor and of not respecting the people’s mandate. "Through the office of the LG, he (Modi) has repeatedly sent you a message saying that your vote does not matter. PM Modi has taken your dreams, aspirations and worked against them by destroying the institution of the Lt Governor, just like he destroys all other institutions," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also alleged that no one can seek justice from the country’s judiciary without being terrified of the consequences.

Addressing his first public meeting for elections to the Puducherry Assembly likely in April, he alleged, "Today, no Indian can get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to him."

While journalists feared for their lives, Bills were passed in Parliament without any discussion and elected leaders were not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha because, "one man thinks he is not the Prime Minister but he is the king of the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UGC Urges Varsities To ‘Encourage’ Students To Write ‘Cow Science Exam’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Kiran Bedi Puducherry National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos