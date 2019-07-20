﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi Pay Tribute To Delhi's Longest-Serving CM Sheila Dikshit

President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi Pay Tribute To Delhi's Longest-Serving CM Sheila Dikshit

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi among other senior leaders paid tributes to Delhi's longest-serving Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away in a private hospital in New Delhi on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2019
President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi Pay Tribute To Delhi's Longest-Serving CM Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dixit
PTI File Photo
President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi Pay Tribute To Delhi's Longest-Serving CM Sheila Dikshit
outlookindia.com
2019-07-20T18:57:53+0530

President Ram Nath Kovind,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's death.

Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's longest-serving Chief Minister who passed away in a private hospital in New Delhi. She was 81 years old. 

One of the senior-most members of the Congress Party, she was appointed President of Delhi Congress' state unit in Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

Watch | Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit Passes Away

Following her demise, a flood of condolences started to pour in.

The Indian National Congress' Official Twitter handle was one of the first to react to the sad news. The Congress party's tweet called her a "lifelong congresswoman" and appreciated her contribution in Delhi's development.

Former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the "beloved daughter of the Congress Party" and said that she was more than a party member but rather a person with whom he shared a "close personal bond."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the congress leader's demise and acknowledged her "noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development."

Current Cheif Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was another top leader to express his condolences by saying that Sheila Dikshit's death was a "huge loss to Delhi".

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, also expressed his condolences at the sad news.

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the people will always remember her contributions to the development of the national capital.

"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi," he said in a message.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also condoled her death, saying it is truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not only in Delhi but also nationally.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, a popular CM and veteran leader. She was truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally," Sharma said. He also added that she will be remembered for her "visionary leadership" that transformed  Delhi into a world-class capital city with modern infrastructure.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Visit Sonbhadra Clash Victims, Rahul Says BJP 'Insecure'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently in Sonbhadra to meet the family members of the victims of a massacre, also expressed her deepest condolences on hearing the tragic news. Her message, in which she said that she will miss Sheilaji's "sweet smile" and "warm hug" suggested that she shared a personal relationship with the senior leader.

Actor-turned-politician BJP's Manoj Tiwari who defeated Sheila Dixit in the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a huge margin also paid tribute to the veteran leader by saying that she was a "mother figure in his life" and wished "eternal peace" upon her.

Condolences also poured in from Kerala, a state of which she was appointed Governor from S March 5, 2014 to August 26, 2014. Current Kerala Governor P Sathasivam said, "I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, who had won people's hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability, during her tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi and as Governor of Kerala."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sheila Dikshit New Delhi Delhi Capitals Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend Near Mumbai Before Hanging Himself To Death
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters