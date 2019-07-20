President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi Pay Tribute To Delhi's Longest-Serving CM Sheila Dikshit

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's death.

Sheila Dikshit was Delhi's longest-serving Chief Minister who passed away in a private hospital in New Delhi. She was 81 years old.

One of the senior-most members of the Congress Party, she was appointed President of Delhi Congress' state unit in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Watch | Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit Passes Away

Following her demise, a flood of condolences started to pour in.

The Indian National Congress' Official Twitter handle was one of the first to react to the sad news. The Congress party's tweet called her a "lifelong congresswoman" and appreciated her contribution in Delhi's development.

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

Former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the "beloved daughter of the Congress Party" and said that she was more than a party member but rather a person with whom he shared a "close personal bond."

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the congress leader's demise and acknowledged her "noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Current Cheif Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was another top leader to express his condolences by saying that Sheila Dikshit's death was a "huge loss to Delhi".

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, also expressed his condolences at the sad news.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the people will always remember her contributions to the development of the national capital.

"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi," he said in a message.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also condoled her death, saying it is truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not only in Delhi but also nationally.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, a popular CM and veteran leader. She was truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally," Sharma said. He also added that she will be remembered for her "visionary leadership" that transformed Delhi into a world-class capital city with modern infrastructure.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently in Sonbhadra to meet the family members of the victims of a massacre, also expressed her deepest condolences on hearing the tragic news. Her message, in which she said that she will miss Sheilaji's "sweet smile" and "warm hug" suggested that she shared a personal relationship with the senior leader.

Sheilaji will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi. I will miss her wise counsel, her sweet smile and the warmth with which she would hug me whenever we met. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2019

Actor-turned-politician BJP's Manoj Tiwari who defeated Sheila Dixit in the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a huge margin also paid tribute to the veteran leader by saying that she was a "mother figure in his life" and wished "eternal peace" upon her.

Deeply pained to hear the sad and sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji Ex CM Delhi.. May God bless her soul and give her eternal peace..

Delhi will miss you Ma’am, u were a mother figure in my life...#RIPSheilaDixit — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) July 20, 2019

Condolences also poured in from Kerala, a state of which she was appointed Governor from S March 5, 2014 to August 26, 2014. Current Kerala Governor P Sathasivam said, "I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, who had won people's hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability, during her tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi and as Governor of Kerala."