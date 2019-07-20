Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM And Senior Congress Leader, Dies At 81

Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit Saturday passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. She was 81 years old.

Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.

She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla early today.

Doctors said that Dikshit was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with cardiac arrest.

"A team of doctors carried out advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily.

"At 3:15 PM, she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on a ventilator and at 3:55 PM she passed away," Dr Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis said.

The Delhi unit of the Congress said that her body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence and the last rites would be performed on Sunday at the Nigambodh ghat.

The Delhi government has announced two-day state mourning in view of former Dikshit's demise.

She was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.

Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit brought to her residence in Nizamuddin. pic.twitter.com/NRR8eBlvIr — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Born in Punjab's Kapurthala, Dikshit became a Member of Parliament for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

The 81-year-old was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Dikshit had undergone heart surgery in France last year. In November 2012, she had undergone angioplasty and was also treated for infection some time ago.

Dikshit defeated the BJP for three consecutive terms but was defeated by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in 2013.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over former Delhi CM's demise and said: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

President Ramnath Kovind also expressed grief over the demise of three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

