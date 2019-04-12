Preliminary Inquiry Against Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav In Disproportionate Assets Case Closed In 2013: CBI To SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the Supreme Court that the preliminary inquiry against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav in a disproportionate assets case was closed in 2013.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to file its response within four weeks on a fresh plea filed by a Congress activist in the disproportionate assets case against Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Yadav had on Thursday alleged in the Supreme Court that the Congress activist was trying to rake up an old case against him and his family to malign their image during the ongoing general elections.

Yadav, who had filed his affidavit in response to the notice issued to him on March 25, had said that Congress activist Vishwanath Chaturvedi filed the fresh plea for extraneous reasons and with an objective to gain political mileage "just at the time and eve of the 2019 General Elections with mala fide reasons".

Chaturvedi has sought a direction to the CBI to place the status report on the probe either before the apex court or before a magisterial court in the assets case against the three SP leaders -- Yadav and his two sons, Akhilesh, also a former Chief Minister, and Prateek.

