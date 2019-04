Poonam Sinha, wife of Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday in Lucknow in presence of party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav

She is likely to be fielded by the party against Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Shatrughan Sinha himself recently changed sides from the BJP to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

