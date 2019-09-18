﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Political Vacuum Will Be Filled By Terrorists': Rahul Gandhi On Farooq Abdullah's Detention

'Political Vacuum Will Be Filled By Terrorists': Rahul Gandhi On Farooq Abdullah's Detention

Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the 81-year-old patron of National Conference, was detained under the PSA on Sunday night.

PTI 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Political Vacuum Will Be Filled By Terrorists': Rahul Gandhi On Farooq Abdullah's Detention
Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
'Political Vacuum Will Be Filled By Terrorists': Rahul Gandhi On Farooq Abdullah's Detention
outlookindia.com
2019-09-18T07:48:27+0530

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of removing nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that would be filled by terrorists, so that the valley can be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India.

He also demanded that the government immediately release all nationalist leaders and stop creating a space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's obvious that the government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah Ji to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists.

"Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India," he said on Twitter.

Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the 81-year-old patron of National Conference, was detained under the PSA on Sunday night.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar was under preventive detention since August 5, when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Rahul Gandhi Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir PSA National
Next Story : Two Orders And 'Please', But Yashwant Sinha Refused To Budge At Srinagar Airport
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters