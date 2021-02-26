February 26, 2021
Corona
Police Lodge FIR After Vehicle With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's House

The explosives-laden vehicle was noticed by Mukesh Ambani’s security personnel on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
The car had the number plate of Ambani’s security detail.
File photo
Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unindentified persons in connection with the seizure of a vehicle, which had explosive material inside it, at close vicinity to industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in South Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The development comes after a vehicle, carrying gelatin sticks and a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Carmichael Road

Police have lodged the FIR at the Gamdevi Police Station against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), the official spokesperson said.

Section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) has also been included in the FIR, the official said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

A letter was also found inside the car, the spokesperson said, without revealing its contents.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted, "Twenty gelatin explosives sticks were found in a Scorpio van in the vicinity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch police is investigating the matter and the findings will be out soon."

With PTI Inputs

