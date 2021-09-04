Police Busts Car Racket In Maharashtra

The police claimed to have busted racket involved in duping people by selling their high end cars in Maharastra’s Thane district on Saturday.

The police said the accused Kamlesh Jadhav and Vasim Qureshi were arrested earlier this week in connection with the case registered at Manpada police station in December 2019.

The complainant in the case had alleged that he had approached Jadhav to sell his car and the latter had promised to help him.

However, a few days later Jadhav sold the vehicle, which was kept with him, at Rs 13 lakh to a man from Panvel without informing the owner, the official said.

Jadhav was arrested on Thursday and during his interrogation, he told the police that he and his associate Qureshi had cheated 11 persons in the same way, he added.

"As per the information given by the accused, the police have so far seized three cars, which were sold by them at Rs 71 lakh collectively," Honrao said, adding that a probe was on to recover eight more high-end cars of prominent brands that were sold by them similarly. (With PTI inputs)

