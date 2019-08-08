﻿
The Prime Minister’s address comes days after the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation on Thursday in a special broadcast on national broadcaster All India Radio.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27, when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

PM Modi's address comes days before the customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

 

