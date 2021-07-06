PM Modi's Meeting With Top Ministers Cancelled Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

The highly anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and top ministers which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 5 pm was reportedly cancelled. The crucial meeting was supposed to be held at the PM's residence amid buzz regarding an expected cabinet reshuffle later in the week.

Several union leaders such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh were among those slated to attend the meeting. The meeting was to be held to iron out the final details of the Cabinet reshuffle, according to earlier reports on Monday.

The news of the now-cancelled meeting comes following reports of a long meeting at Modi's residence attended by Amit Shah and BJP General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. According to reports, the duo discussed the possibility of the cabinet reshuffle and that it may happen very soon.

The Cabinet rejig, in case there is one, will be the first time that Modi will be expanding his Council of Ministers since he took up office for his second term in May 2019.

As many as 18 new ministers are expected to be inducted into the new cabinet. Some of the top picks by observers for the induction include BJP leaders like Sushil Modi, Jyotoiraditya Scindia and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who recently vacated the seat for Himanta Biswa Sarma to succeed him in the state.

According to reports, some BJP allies might also be among the list of considerations for ministerial berths.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine