October 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi To Address Inaugural Function Of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting

PM Modi To Address Inaugural Function Of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development.

PTI 17 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi To Address Inaugural Function Of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi
AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
PM Modi To Address Inaugural Function Of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting
outlookindia.com
2020-10-17T15:10:12+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday evening via video conferencing.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development, the Prime Minister's Office noted in a statement on Saturday.

It said the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting will convene this year virtually from October 19 to 21, bringing together policymakers and science leaders.

It will call for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems with great emphasis on COVID-19 with an "India for the World" framing, the statement said.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 will be co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Wellcome, it said.

World leaders, eminent scientists, and researchers from across the globe will join this annual meeting to discuss key priorities for accelerating progress across the sustainable development goals in the post-pandemic world and elaborate on addressing the challenges to manage COVID-19.

Approximately, 1,600 people from 40 countries will participate in this meeting.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Court Orders FIR Against Actor Kangana Ranaut For Instigating Communal Tension

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi COVID-19 NITI Aayog Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) PMO - Prime Minister's Office National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos