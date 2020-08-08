PM Modi Urges Authorities To Start Working On Effective Implementation Of NEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the authorities to pull up their socks and start formulating a clear roadmap for “time-bound” implementation of the new education policy, which was unveiled recently.

“All eyes are now on its implementation. In view of this challenge, wherever there is a need for improvement (in the system) for its implementation, we all must do it together. All of you are directly involved with the implementation of the policy and therefore, your role is very important,” he said, adding, “As for Political will, I am fully committed, I am fully with you.”

He was addressing an e-conclave on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, jointly organized by the Union ministry of education (MoE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Prime Minister asked the officials and heads of the higher education institutions, who attended the conclave, to “work together with determination”, adding that the implementation of the NEP is “a Mahayagya” for them to create the present and the future of India. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was present at the conclave, which was attended by the officials of the UGC, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), vice chancellors of universities and heads of other higher education institutions among others.

“National education policy is not just a circular. For its implementation, you have to make up your mind and show strong will. Your contribution in this is very important, the contribution of every person watching, listening to this conclave is necessary,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called for holding a series of webinars to start a fresh round of dialogue on the NEP with stakeholders in coordination with the universities, colleges, secondary school examination boards, and the States.

“The NEP has given rise to a healthy debate and the more we discuss and debate, the more it will benefit the education department,” he said, adding “It is a matter of happiness that nobody from any region or strata said that it was a biased policy. This is an indicator that people are finally getting to see the changes that they wanted in the decades-old education system.”

Prime Minister said the NEP intends to lay foundation of “a new India” of 21st century as it focuses on imparting education and skills needed for the youth to become future ready.

He said a new education policy was the need of the hour as the country’s education system had not undergone reforms for the last several years, resulting in the encouragement to rat race rather than promoting values of curiosity and imagination.

“Every country reforms its education system according to its national values and national goals. The idea is that the country’s education system should secure the future of not only its present but coming generations as well. This is the idea behind India’s NEP,” he added.

On the proposal to provide education to children till Class 5 in their mother tongue/home language, Prime Minister said that it will make the children’s foundation stronger.

Addressing the conclave, Higher Education secretary Amit Khare said a series of webinars will be organized to prepare a strategy and roadmap, by September, for implementation of the NEP.