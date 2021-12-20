Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
PM Modi To Visit UP's Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to participate in the programme for women empowerment that will be attended by over 2 lakh women, the official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)

2021-12-20T17:09:36+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 5:09 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj tomorrow to participate in the  programme for women empowerment, the PMO said in a statement on Monday.

The statement released by the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) said PM Modi will visit Prayagraj on 21st December to participate in a one of its kind programme that will be attended by over 2 lakh women.

“The programme is being held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grassroot level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources. In this endeavour to support women,” it said.

It added: “the Prime Minister will transfer an amount of Rs. 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs”.

It mentioned the transfer will be done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG ,and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs. 15000 per SHG.

The programme, it said will also witness the Modi encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (B.C.-Sakhis), by transferring Rs. 4000 as first month's stipend in account of 20,000 B.C.-Sakhis.

“When B.C.-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs. 4000 for six months, so that they get stabilized in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions,” it said.

During the programme, it said Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

“The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs. 15000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth (Rs. 2000), on completing one year complete vaccination (Rs. 1000), on admission in class–I (Rs. 2000), On admission in class–VI (Rs. 2000), on admission in class-IX (Rs. 3000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs. 5000),” it said.

Meanwhile, it said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

“These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs. 1 crore for one unit. These units will supply the Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state,” it said.

