Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides offering prayers at the holy site will also inaugurate the Kedarpuri projects.

PM Modi to arrive in Kedarnath. (File photo) | PTI

2021-10-16T14:29:02+05:30
Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 2:29 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5 to inaugurate Rs 250 crore Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

Modi will also offer prayers at the holy place. This will be the second visit of Modi to the state within a month.

Earlier, Modi had visited the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 7 to inaugurate an oxygen plant there.

Confirming Modi's visit to Kedarnath next month, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said apart from offering prayers at the Himalayan temple, the prime minister is likely to inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 250 crore, including the rebuilt Samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

The prime minister is also likely to lay foundation stones of second phase of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 150 crore, Dhami said.

Modi has visited Kedarnath several times since becoming prime minister in 2014. He could not come to Kedarnath last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the pandemic situation relatively under control now there was speculation about his visit to the temple.

The prime minister has been closely monitoring Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

The portals of Kedarnath are scheduled to be closed for winter on November 6 on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj. (With PTI inputs)

