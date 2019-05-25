PM Modi To Meet President Kovind At 8pm, Stake Claim to Form Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today evening at 8 pm and stake claim to form the government.

The prime minister is likely to call on the President at around 8 pm and before that, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would meet Kovind at around 7 pm.

The council of ministers led by Modi submitted their resignation on Friday which was accepted by President Kovind.

On Saturday morning, President Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

A communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President dissolved the Lok Sabha after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made such a recommendation Friday.

"The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 24.05.2019 and signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha," it said.

PM Modi is expected to take oath for the second term this week,

In the just-concluded parliamentary polls, the NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power.

Meanwhile, the full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.

