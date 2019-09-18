﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'PM Modi Showed Pakistan Its Place': Amit Shah On Abrogation Of Article 370

'PM Modi Showed Pakistan Its Place': Amit Shah On Abrogation Of Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he is in favour of the Centre's decision on Article 370.

PTI 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'PM Modi Showed Pakistan Its Place': Amit Shah On Abrogation Of Article 370
Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI Photo
'PM Modi Showed Pakistan Its Place': Amit Shah On Abrogation Of Article 370
outlookindia.com
2019-09-18T14:37:40+0530

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 and 35A.

Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he is in favour of the Centre's decision on Article 370.

"By abrogating Article 370, Modi ji (Narendra Modi) showed Pakistan its place, and established that Kashmir is an integral part of India," he said here, addressing a public meeting after launching the BJP's 'Johar Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

"Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, when he goes to these states, whether he was with the decision to abrogate Article 370," the BJP president added.

Assembly elections are due in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana this year.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Jharkhand Article 370 abrogation Article 35A India-Pakistan India-Pakistan Tension India-Pakistan Bilateral Series National
Next Story : Communal Forces In Country Getting Stronger Due To Congress, Alleges Mayawati
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters