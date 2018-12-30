﻿
PM Modi Renames 3 Islands Of Andaman & Nicobar

The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

30 December 2018
2018-12-30T18:50:36+0530
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep, Modi said during a speech.

The PM also released a commemorative stamp, its first-day cover and a Rs-75 coin on this special day.

He also announced setting up of a deemed university after Bose.

Earlier, Modi visited the Marina Park here and hoisted a national flag on a 150-feet high mast.

He also paid floral tribute at Netaji's statue in the park.

PTI 

