PM Modi 'Exploiting' National Security Issue To Divert Attention From His Failures: Congress After CWC Meet

The Congress in a resolution passed at the meeting of party's Working Committee led by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "cynically exploiting" the issue of national security to divert attention from his "colossal failures" and "persistent falsehoods".

The meeting was chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi and attended by all senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congress party expresses its strong disappointment that the prime minister is cynically exploiting the issue of national security, on which we are all united, to divert attention from his colossal failures, bogus claims and persistent falsehoods," the resolution passed by the CWC said.

The CWC sends a "stern and unequivocal" message to India's enemies that the country stands united and resolute as one to confront and defeat their nefarious agenda, it said.

India is a resilient democracy, proud of its brave armed forces. It shall never be defeated by forces of violence and terror, the resolution said.

"An atmosphere of fear and insecurity is all pervasive particularly among women, students, academics, writers and the business community; there are deliberate attacks on the constitutional and other safeguards for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities; and there is subversion of all institutions of governance," the strongly worded resolution said.

Congress said it will approach the people of India with humility to seek their support in the general elections for itself and its allies in different states.

The party said it seeks a "mandate for better governance and accountability, to repair the grave damage caused to our democratic polity, economy and society by the Modi government, a mandate for change to restore the health of the Indian economy, for job creation, social justice and harmony".

Briefing reporters after the CWC meeting, senior party leader Anand Sharma said the Congress is committed to restoring the health of the Indian economy which has been collapsing due to the "monumental mismanagement" under Prime Minister Modi and his government.

"The working committee has met in the backdrop of terror attacks. The nation has spoken in one voice. The PM is seeking to divide the nation. The PM is questioning the commitment and patriotism of his and the BJP's political opponents ahead of the elections," Sharma said.

The prime minister is exploiting the emotions and sentiments of the people to deflect attention from his failure and non-deliverance of promises made in 2014, he alleged.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said the party will not allow Prime Minister Modi to once again "mislead and befool" the people, Sharma said.

PTI