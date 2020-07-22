July 22, 2020
Poshan
PM Modi Created 'Raid Raj' In The Country, But Cong won't Be Scared: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also reacted to the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and said there was ''gunda raj'' and ''jungle raj'' in the state.

PTI 22 July 2020
The Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the home of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother.

The Congress leader also reacted to the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and said there was ''gunda raj'' and ''jungle raj'' in the state.

"It is clear there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Becoming a journalist in Uttar Pradesh has become a sin," he said.

Responding to the raids against Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur, Surjewala told reporters, "Prime Minister Modi has created 'raid raj' in the country but we are not going be scared."

When the Centre's gimmicks failed to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, ED raids started at the premises of Gehlot's elder brother, the spokesperson said.

He added that a CBI team was sent to conduct a raid at a location linked to legislator Krishna Poonia after the Centre's tactics failed to topple an elected government.

An Olympian who brought laurels for the nation is being threatened, Surjewala said.

"The CBI also interrogated CM''s OSD and now ED raids are being conducted at CM''s elder brother residence," he said.

The ED raids against the chief minister's brother are part of countrywide raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fertiliser scam, officials said.

Agrasen Gehlot faces a Rs 7 crore customs penalty in this alleged fertiliser case, they said.

