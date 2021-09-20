Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
PM Modi Congratulates Charanjit Singh Channi, Says Centre Will Continue To Work For Betterment Of Punjab People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre will continue to work for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T13:08:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 1:08 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn-in as Punjab’s new Chief Minister.

PM Modi said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab," said Modi.

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.
(With PTI inputs)

