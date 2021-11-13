Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Chairs Crypto Meet, Says Stop Misleading Ads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a crucial meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency, says non-transparent ads misleading youth

PM Modi Chairs Crypto Meet, Says Stop Misleading Ads
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

Trending

PM Modi Chairs Crypto Meet, Says Stop Misleading Ads
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T22:10:42+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 10:10 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a crucial meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues, according to news agency ANI.

The meeting comes days after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned investors against cryptocurrencies. He said the crypto market was a cause for concern to the central bank from the perspective of macroeconomic and financial stability.

The meeting was a comprehensive one and there were also discussions regarding how to stop non-transparent and over-promising advertisements that mislead young investors, ANI said in a tweet.

Related Stories

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

Investing In Cryptocurrencies? Here Is How You May Be Taxed

ANI’s Twitter thread further said that the meeting chaired by PM Modi was also an outcome of a consultative process as RBI, the finance ministry and the home ministry had done an elaborate exercise on it as well as consulted the experts from across the country and the world.

It was also discussed that unregulated crypto markets cannot become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, said ANI’s tweet.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The government also plans to “keep a close watch and take proactive steps” on this “evolving technology”, according to ANI. The meeting reportedly reached a consensus that the steps taken in the field of cryptocurrency and related issues will be forward-looking.

It was also felt that the issue is a global one and “cuts across individual countries’ borders”, which is why “global partnerships and collective strategies” are required.

It may be noted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is expected to host a conference with crypto stakeholders on November 15, according to a notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. An official notice informing concerned parties about this meeting listed it as a “Hearing of views of Associations/Industry experts on the subject ‘CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges’.”

Soon after the news was out, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted out, “Bitcoin Scam is big. But Bitcoin Scam Cover-up is much bigger. Because it has to cover up someone’s fake big ego.”

Tags

Outlook Money Team Narendra Modi New Delhi Prime Minister Cryptocurrency National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Malayalam Writer M Mukundan’s 'Delhi: A soliloquy' Wins 2021 JCB Prize

Malayalam Writer M Mukundan’s 'Delhi: A soliloquy' Wins 2021 JCB Prize

Why Congress And Regional Parties Aren’t Being Able to Unite

Kangana Again In Storm: Himachal Stunned -- BJP Mum, Congress Seeks Action, Threatens FIR

Gadchiroli Encounter: 26 Killed, Maoists Face Big Jolt After Three Top Leaders Taken Out Of Action

Manipur Ambush: Assam Rifles CO, Wife, Son Among Seven Killed

The Day Ram Nath Kovind And I Travelled Together To Delhi

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Shocking Mango Prices! Devgad Alphonso Being Sold At Rs 18K A Dozen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Be ‘Severe’

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Be ‘Severe’

New Covid-19 Cases Cross 11K In India; 555 Reported Dead

New Covid-19 Cases Cross 11K In India; 555 Reported Dead

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion

Read More from Outlook

Why Congress And Regional Parties Aren’t Being Able to Unite

Why Congress And Regional Parties Aren’t Being Able to Unite

Vikas Pathak / Even as the BJP remains the single most powerful party at the central level, the opposition is engaged in contests in state polls and does not hesitate to trade barbs.

Kangana Again In Storm: Himachal Stunned -- BJP Mum, Congress Seeks Action, Threatens FIR

Kangana Again In Storm: Himachal Stunned -- BJP Mum, Congress Seeks Action, Threatens FIR

Ashwani Sharma / Several natives in Kangana's village Bhambla—where her family lives, described her ‘habitual’ about making controversial remarks and stirring unnecessary storms.

T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know NZ Vs AUS Clash

T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know NZ Vs AUS Clash

Jayanta Oinam / Bitter Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand clash in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. Here's a primer.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement