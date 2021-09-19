PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

Urging people to take part in the auction of several gifts and momentous received by him over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the profits would go into the ‘Namami Gange’ intiative.

The e-auction conducted by the Culture Ministry is receiving maximum bids for badminton rackets of Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj, Neeraj Chopra's javelin and gloves of Lovlina Borgohain.

"Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction," Modi tweeted.

“The proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative”, he added.

The Namami Gange Mission is aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the River Ganga. (With PTI inputs)