Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the profits earned through the auction would be utilized for ‘Namami Gange’ initiative.

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Calls For Maximum People Participation In E-Auction OF His Gifts
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T10:23:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 10:23 am

Urging people to take part in the auction of several gifts and momentous received by him over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the profits would go into the ‘Namami Gange’ intiative.

The e-auction conducted by the Culture Ministry is receiving maximum bids for badminton rackets of Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj, Neeraj Chopra's javelin and gloves of Lovlina Borgohain.

"Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction," Modi tweeted.

“The proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative”, he added.

The Namami Gange Mission is aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the River Ganga. (With PTI inputs)

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Prime Minister of India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

PM Modi To Take Decision On Continuing Infrastructure Investment In Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

PM Modi To Take Decision On Continuing Infrastructure Investment In Afghanistan: Nitin Gadkari

India Registers 30,773 New Covid-19 Cases

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

After Babul Supriyo, Speculations Rife About Another Bengal BJP MP Joining TMC Soon

India, France Decide To 'Deepen' Their Strategic Partnership

Two SP Leaders Arrested For Making ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against UP CM’s Father

Popcorns, Photos And A Leisure Walk, Prez Kovind Makes Public Appearance At The Ridge

Yogi Adityanath Unveils First Prototype Of Kanpur And Agra Metro

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

Excited By Praises From PM Modi And CM Adityanath, UP Farmer Grows Dragon Fruits In Barabanki

Excited By Praises From PM Modi And CM Adityanath, UP Farmer Grows Dragon Fruits In Barabanki

‘Sidhu Colluded With Pakistan, High Command Humiliated Me’: Amarinder Singh After Resigning As Punjab CM

‘Sidhu Colluded With Pakistan, High Command Humiliated Me’: Amarinder Singh After Resigning As Punjab CM

Punjab Congress MLAs Authorise Sonia Gandhi To Name The New CM; Decision Likely Today

Punjab Congress MLAs Authorise Sonia Gandhi To Name The New CM; Decision Likely Today

Centre Cuts Down Babul Supriyo's Security Cover As The Former BJP-MP Joins TMC

Centre Cuts Down Babul Supriyo's Security Cover As The Former BJP-MP Joins TMC

Read More from Outlook

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Harish Manav / After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress legislative party (CLP) in a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday authorized party president Sonia Gandhi to name the new CM.

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Thufail PT / A discipline earned while tackling Covid-19 may have saved Kerala from a wide outbreak of Nipah. Despite thin resources, the state health machinery kicked in to put checks in place.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement