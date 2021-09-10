Maharashtra Gets First Cyber Police Station To Tackle Cybercrime In Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad area is set to get a dedicated cyber police station, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Thursday.
Responding to a question about the rise in cases of cyber frauds, Walse-Patil said that dedicated police stations would be set up across the state to tackle cyber crimes, including one in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area - the industrial township near Pune.
The minister was speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.
He also said that according to the current policy, a person who joins the police force as a constable can rise, at the most, to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector. After this policy is amended, a constable-rank person would be able to rise to Police Sub-Inspector's level before retirement, he said.
(With PTI Inputs)
