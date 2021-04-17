Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi For Mismanaging Covid-19 Crisis

April 17, 2021
Poshan
'From being a vaccine exporter to becoming a vaccine importer PM's government has undone the efforts of 70 years', the Congress leader tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
2021-04-17T22:38:03+05:30
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi  on Saturday over the government's management of the coronavirus pandemic. She described him as "the pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency" in a tweet.

The opposition led by Congress has been criticising the centre over its handling of the pandemic and the vaccination drive in the country, while the government claims that its timely steps have been instrumental in fighting Covid-19.

"Shocking that while COVID ravages India, from being a vaccine exporter, it has been compelled to become a vaccine importer undoing 70 years of government effort," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

"@narendramodi: the pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency," the Congress general secretary said in another tweet.

There was no immediate reaction from BJP leaders. Priyanka Gandhi also stressed the importance of RT-PCR testing to combat Covid-19 spread in Uttar Pradesh.

"In UP, infection has increased seven times in 10 days. Now, it is also moving towards villages....here is a terrible shortage of tests in cities and RT-PCR is less than half of them while the rest are antigen. One has to wait for testing in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Benaras, Allahabad also. If the state is to be saved, do maximum RT-PCR testing," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the government came amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country,  with over two lakh new infections daily in the last three days.

-With PTI inputs.

