﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PIL Alleges Only 3 Castes Invited For Recruitment Of President's Bodyguard, HC Issues Notice To Centre

PIL Alleges Only 3 Castes Invited For Recruitment Of President's Bodyguard, HC Issues Notice To Centre

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of the President's Bodyguard and Director, Army Recruitment, on the petition.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
PIL Alleges Only 3 Castes Invited For Recruitment Of President's Bodyguard, HC Issues Notice To Centre
President Ram Nath Kovind at an event to present the silver trumpet & trumpet banner to President's Bodyguard at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in November 2017.
PTI File Photo
PIL Alleges Only 3 Castes Invited For Recruitment Of President's Bodyguard, HC Issues Notice To Centre
outlookindia.com
2018-12-26T19:05:53+0530

While considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that alleges that only three castes were considered for three recruitment of the President's Bodyguard, the Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre as well as the Chief of Army Staff on the matter.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of the President's Bodyguard and Director, Army Recruitment, on the petition.

"Reply shall be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder, if any, shall be filed before the next date. List on May 8, 2019," the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it.

The petitioner said he belonged to Ahir/Yadav caste and fulfilled all the eligibility criteria of recruitment as President's Bodyguard except caste and sought that he be recruited for the post.

The petition, filed through advocate Ram Naresh Yadav, said the "preferential treatment" provided to the three castes has deprived other citizens, who were also eligible, of the opportunity of recruitment.

"The recruitment criteria so formulated and followed contains an arbitrary classification which is based on caste and henceforth, it being in the nature of class legislation, stands in complete violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Also, the recruitment process stands in violation of Article 15(1) which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, sex, colour and place of birth," the plea alleged.

It said there was discrimination in the recruitment process on the basis of caste and that Article provides for non-discrimination by the state in employment to public office.

"However, in the present case, since only three castes were allowed to be recruited to the office of Presidential Bodyguards, which is indeed a public office, there is violation of Article 16 as well," it alleged.

The petition sought quashing of the recruitment policy based on caste/ region/ religion in the President's Bodyguard and issuance of a direction to the Army to conduct the recruitment on non-discriminate grounds.

"Quash the recruitment of the President's Bodyguard as the same being unconstitutional and against the fundamental right of the citizens of India," it said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had refused to entertain a PIL on the issue, saying it does not get into such kind of PILs.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi President's bodyguards Law & Legal High Court Judiciary National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Steve Smith Reveals Who Felicitated Spread Of Australia's Toxic 'Win At All Costs' Culture
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters