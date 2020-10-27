Pending Salaries: Delhi’s Civic Body-Run Hospital Staff Go On Indefinite Strike

Patients of Delhi’s North Delhi Municipal Corporation (MDMC)-run hospitals faced hardships on Tuesday after senior doctors went on an indefinite strike. The doctors had gone on a mass leave on Monday, protesting the issue of pending salaries.

Maruti Sinha, general secretary of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) claimed that that civic-body run hospitals’ doctors have not received their salaries for the past three months. "Our demands, which include release of pending salaries for the last three months, have not been met, so we are now on an indefinite strike,” Sinha said.

"About 700 doctors who serve in the city’s North Corporation-run hospitals are members of MCDA. We have gone on a mass leave in protest. And even though our conscience doesn't allow it, our doctors did not attend to patients even in emergency wards," Sinha said on Monday.

MCDA, an association of senior permanent doctors of Delhi’s civic hospitals, was established in 1974, and has about 1200 members. It also includes doctors from hospitals run by other two municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi have been on a hunger strike for the last few days. They have also been protesting the issue of pending salaries.

