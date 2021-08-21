Parliamentary Committee Visits International Border In J-K

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs visited International Border(IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee currently on a four day visit to the Union Territory held a meeting with top Border Security Force (BSF) officers in Jammu.

The panel visited frontier headquarters of the BSF at Jammu and Makwal border outpost (BoP) along the IB, as a part of their study visit on administration, development and people welfare in the UT, a spokesperson of the force said.

The 18-member committee led by Congress MP Anand Sharma, was received by Surender Panwar, SDG BSF and N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu at the Jammu airport.

Thereafter, the committee members visited BSF BoP where they were shown the various border domination aspects and also witnessed drills showcasing border management, border domination and surveillance.

The members interacted with BSF officers and troops and got the first hand feeling of the working conditions and challenges faced by BSF troops deployed at the BoPs, the spokesperson said.

Jamwal, also briefed the panel about the border challenges and difficulties being faced by the BSF troops there. The members also interacted with the local border villagers.

The committee members also visited BSF headquarters at Paloura and were given a detailed presentation on all critical aspects of border security and domination at the IB in Jammu.

Jamwal informed the committee about the threats being faced by the BSF, the spokesperson said.

Special emphasis was laid on the threat posed by drones from Pakistan which is abetting smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border, he said. (With PTI inputs)

