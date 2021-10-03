Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Palghar's Famed Wada Kolam Rice Gets GI Tag

Wada Kolam, also known as Zini or Jhini rice, is a traditional variety grown in Wada tehsil of Palghar, with the grain being off white in colour.

Palghar's Famed Wada Kolam Rice Gets GI Tag
The decision to give GI tag to Wada Kolam rice was taken in a meeting held in Mumbai on September 29 | Representational Image

Palghar's Famed Wada Kolam Rice Gets GI Tag
2021-10-03T18:25:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 6:25 pm

A rice variety widely grown in Wada in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has got the 'Geographical Indication' (GI) tag, a senior state agriculture official said on Sunday.

The tag will give the Palghar rice a unique identity as well as wider markets.

The decision to give GI tag to Wada Kolam rice was taken in a meeting held in Mumbai on September 29, said  Divisional Agriculture Joint Director Ankush Mane.

Wada Kolam, also known as Zini or Jhini rice, is a traditional variety grown in Wada tehsil of Palghar, with the grain being off white in colour.

It commands a price of Rs 60-70 per kilogram in domestic markets and has a sizable demand overseas as well, officials said.

Anil Patil, a third-generation Wada Kolam farmer, said some 2,500 people are engaged in cultivating this variety in 180 villages in Wada taluka.

(PTI inputs)

