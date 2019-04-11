﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pakistan Supporting PM Modi In LS Polls, Wants Riots To Spread In India: Arvind Kejriwal

Pakistan Supporting PM Modi In LS Polls, Wants Riots To Spread In India: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that what Pakistan could not do in 70 years, their "friend" PM Narendra Modi did it in five years -- that is damaging India's brotherhood.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
Pakistan Supporting PM Modi In LS Polls, Wants Riots To Spread In India: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Pakistan and (prime minister) Imran Khan want riots to spread in India.
File Photo
Pakistan Supporting PM Modi In LS Polls, Wants Riots To Spread In India: Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2019-04-11T17:11:54+0530

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan are "supporting" Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls as they want riots to spread in India.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also alleged that what Pakistan could not do in 70 years, their "friend" Modi did it in five years -- that is damaging India's brotherhood.

His remarks on Twitter came after the BJP tweeted that it will ensure implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country and will "remove every single infiltrator", except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs.

"Pakistan and (prime minister) Imran Khan want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly supporting Modi in the upcoming polls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In an interview to a small group of foreign journalists, Imran Khan had said that he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," the Pakistan premier had said.

Polls in India are being held in seven phases for 543 Lok Sabha seats and the first phase was held Thursday.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP India-Pakistan Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Why The North Bengal Lok Sabha Constituencies Of Cooch Behar And Alipurduar Are Crucial
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters