Oxygen Concentrator Hoarding Case: Khan Chacha Owner Navneet Kalra Remanded In Police Custody

Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra was remanded in three-day police custody by a Delhi court on Monday in connection with a case probing the black-marketing of oxygen concentrators in the national capital.

The businessman was arrested from his Gurgaon residence, earlier today. He has been accused of hoarding oxygen concentrators and selling them at massively inflated prices to ovid-19 patients.

He had been on the run for over a week since authorities seized more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by him in the national capital.

The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

(With PTI inputs)

