Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

The National Crime Records Bureau data showed an increase in crimes against SCs by 9.4 per cent from 2019 (45,961 cases). The crime rate also increased to 25 per lakh population in 2020.

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB
Crimes against SCs, STs, continue to rise | PTI

Trending

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T18:09:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 6:09 pm

Despite stringent legislation, crimes against the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) continued to see a spike in 2020. And a majority of the cases were reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau showed that an increase in crimes against SCs, STs by 9.4 per cent from 2019 (45,961 cases). The crime rate also increased to 25 per lakh population in 2020.

Last year, 50,291 cases were registered for crimes committed against Scheduled Castes (SCs), an increase of 9.4 per cent over 2019 (45,961 cases). The crime rate had increased from 22.8 per lakh population to 25 per lakh population in 2020, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated.

The NCRB data stated that 16,543 cases of "simple hurt" formed the largest chunk (32.9 per cent) of cases of crimes or atrocities against SCs during 2020. It was followed by cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (4,273 cases or 8.5 per cent) and cases under “criminal intimidation” (3,788 cases or 7.5 per cent), it said.

Related Stories

NCRB Data Shows 59,853 Cases Of Crime Against Women In UP: CM Ashok Gehlot

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

The data showed that another 3,372 cases were lodged for rape, 3,373 for assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, 855 for murder and 1,119 for attempted murder.

A total of 8,272 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Tribes (STs), showing an increase of 9.3 per cent over 2019 (7,570 cases). The crime rate registered increased from 7.3 per lakh population in 2019 to 7.9 per lakh population in 2020, the NCRB, which functions under the Union home ministry, stated.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

It showed that during 2020, “simple hurt” cases (2,247) formed the highest number of cases of crimes or atrocities against STs accounting for 27.2 per cent of cases, followed by rape with 1,137 cases (13.7 per cent) and assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty with 885 cases (10.7 per cent).

In 2018, the country had recorded 42,793 cases of crimes against SCs and 45,961 in 2019, with Uttar Pradesh topping the charts among states and Union Territories in both the years, the data showed.

Among states and UTs, the highest of 12,714 cases (25.2 per cent) of crimes against SCs in 2020 were from Uttar Pradesh followed by 7,368 (14.6 per cent) in Bihar, 7,017 (13.9 per cent) in Rajasthan, 6,899 (13.7 per cent) in Madhya Pradesh and 2,569 (5.1 per cent) in Maharashtra, it showed.

Delhi recorded 69 cases in 2020, down from 76 in 2019, the data of the NCRB stated.

In cases of crimes against STs, the country had logged 6,528 cases in 2018 and 7,570 in 2019, according to the NCRB, which is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

Of the 8,272 cases in 2020, Madhya Pradesh accounted for the highest 2,401 cases (29 per cent) followed by 1,878 (22.7 per cent) in Rajasthan, 663 (8 per cent) in Maharashtra, 624 (7.5 per cent) in Odisha and 573 (6.9 per cent) in Telangana, it showed.

Chhattisgarh logged 502 cases last year, it added.

Of all cases of crimes against SCs, rape accounted for 1,137 cases, assault on women with intent to outrage modesty for 885 cases, murder for 172 and attempted murder for 144 cases, the data showed.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest

Maha: 35-Year-Old Deputy Sarpanch Jumps From Second Floor Over False Alarm, Dies

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

India Is Logging Covid 19 Cases At A Steady Pace

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day Internationals.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / LIVE Updates from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement