Over 160 Million Watched Live Telecast Of Ram temple Event: Prasar Bharati CEO

Over 160 million people tuned in to watch the live telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India, according to preliminary estimates by Prasar Bharati.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said the viewership was of Doordarshan's live coverage was carried by nearly 200 TV channels during the main events between 10.45 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

"Per preliminary estimates over 160 Million (16 crore) people watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India," he said on Twitter.

In a highly-anticipated event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Amid the chanting of shlokas, Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.