Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award For Second Consecutive Year

Lachmi Deb Roy, Assistant Editor, Outlook, won the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) 2021 for her outstandingly researched and insightful story 'The Rainbow Is At A New High’, published in Outlook Magazine in February 2020.

Roy bagged the award in the 'English Print: Feature-Magazine' Category.

(File photo of Lachmi Deb Roy)

The story focuses on the exploration of the changing nature of Indian cinematic themes and the consequent wider space being given to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Not only are films being made with LGBTQ+ protagonists, but the characters, their identities and stories are explored in a more nuanced and detailed narrative. The story looks at the representation of the community through the years.

The award is from Population First and is supported by UNFPA and the Norwegian Embassy.