Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award For Second Consecutive Year

Lachmi Deb Roy's story 'The rainbow is at a new high’, published in Outlook Magazine in February 2020, won the prestigious LMAAGS award this year.

LMAAGS 2021

outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T10:12:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:12 am

Lachmi Deb Roy, Assistant Editor, Outlook, won the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) 2021 for her outstandingly researched and insightful story 'The Rainbow Is At A New High’, published in Outlook Magazine in February 2020.

Roy bagged the award in the 'English Print: Feature-Magazine' Category.

(File photo of Lachmi Deb Roy)

The story focuses on the exploration of the changing nature of Indian cinematic themes and the consequent wider space being given to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Not only are films being made with LGBTQ+ protagonists, but the characters, their identities and stories are explored in a more nuanced and detailed narrative. The story looks at the representation of the community through the years.

The award is from Population First and is supported by UNFPA and the Norwegian Embassy. 

