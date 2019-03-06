Oppn Trying To Remove Me; I Am Trying To Remove Terrorism, Poverty, Corruption: PM Modi

﻿
The person who has the blessings of 125 crore people... why should he fear anybody, be it Hindustan, Pakistan, thieves or the dishonest, PM Modi said at a rally in Karnataka.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2019
File Photo
2019-03-06T14:30:04+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at a rally in Karnataka said that the Opposition was trying to remove him, while he was trying to wipe out terrorism, poverty and corruption.

"The person who has the blessings of 125 crore people... why should he fear anybody, be it Hindustan, Pakistan, thieves or the dishonest. India and 125 crore people have given this strength," Modi said at the rally.

"The world is witnessing a new kind of courage. It is not Modi's but of 125 crore people of India," he said, referring to the Indian Air Force's air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan on February 26.

Calling the "Mahaghatbandhan" (grand alliance of opposition parties) a "mahamilavat" (high adulteration), he said the country wants a strong government.

Karnataka has a "helpless" government and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is a "remote-controlled CM". The Congress-JD(S) alliance had come to power by "backstabbing people", he alleged.

Accusing the state government of doing injustice to farmers, he said it was not cooperating in the implementation of "Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi" scheme.

"If the state tries to create a wall, the farmers of the state will demolish it," Modi said.

Modi also said that development of the Northeast was a top priority for his government.

PTI

