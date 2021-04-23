Only 2 Hours Of Oxygen Left, Lives of 60 Patients At Risk: Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital Sends SOS To Govt

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has sent an SOS to the government, saying there were only two hours of oxygen left at the healthcare facility. 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril”, an official of the hospital said.

A source said "low pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths.

"The oxygen stock will last another two hours. Ventilators and BiPAP machines are not working effectively," a senior official at the hospital said.

"Lives of another 60 'sickest' patients at risk. Major crisis likely," he said.

According to the official, hospital authorities are resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and the emergency department.

With PTI inputs

