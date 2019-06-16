﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'One Nation, One Election': PM Modi Invites Presidents Of All Parties For Discussion

'One Nation, One Election': PM Modi Invites Presidents Of All Parties For Discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called a meeting of MPs to discuss 'One Nation, One Election' issue on June 20.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
'One Nation, One Election': PM Modi Invites Presidents Of All Parties For Discussion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI File Photo
'One Nation, One Election': PM Modi Invites Presidents Of All Parties For Discussion
outlookindia.com
2019-06-16T14:34:24+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said Sunday.

The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.

He said the PM has also called a meeting of MPs to discuss these issues on June 20, he said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Elections National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Plans Multiple Surveys Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls, Aims To Retain 55 Per Cent Votes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters