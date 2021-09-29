Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
On Duty Cop Shoots Self At Delhi High Court

The deceased identified as Tinku Ram 30-year-old hailed from Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Police constable shoots self in Delhi.(Representational image)

2021-09-29T13:01:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 1:01 pm

A Delhi police constable posted at the Delhi High Court shot himself dead with his service weapon, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased constable was identified as 30-year-old Tinku Ram of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary.

He hailed from Kotkasim in Rajasthan's Alwar, officials said.

They added no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

"An information was received that a constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed in High Court security has reportedly committed suicide by his service weapon," Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

According to police, the constable had joined duty at 9.30 am on Wednesday at gate no.3 of the court complex after returning from a leave.

The reason behind the constable taking the extreme step is being ascertained, police said. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi High Court Delhi Police Delhi police commissioner Police Constables Rajasthan National
